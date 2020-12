For most Missourians, there’s no place like home for the holidays. Meredith Terpstra, with AAA, says with the pandemic still a concern, roughly 34-million fewer people will travel between December 23rd and January 3rd.

The travel forecast is down 29-percent and it marks the first drop in year-end holiday travel since 2008, with the lowest expected travel volume since 2002.

