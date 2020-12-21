Home destroyed following structure fire in Portageville

A home was destroyed by a structure fire on Sunday in Portageville.

According to the Portageville Fire Department, officials received a call Sunday evening around 7 pm about a structure fire at State Highway KK.

Firefighter crews responded to the scene, where a single story brick home was heavily engulfed from all sides by the time crews arrived.

All occupants were outside of the home at the time of the fire, and authorities were able to put out the last of the flames at 11:30 pm. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported from the fire, however the home was completely destroyed by the flames.

