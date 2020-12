Dec. 20th – 21st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 new probable cases, and 108 new recoveries. There are 6,199 confirmed cases and 1,004 probable cases. This brings the total to 7,203 cases with 5,608 recoveries, and 105 deaths in the county.

Saturday – Monday (19th – 21st) Reports:

Bollinger – 1,165 cases (1,056 confirmed, 109 probable), 1,099 recoveries, 13 deaths

1 new death

5 new confirmed

1 new probable

15 new recoveries

Perry – 2,058 cases (1,863 confirmed, 195 probable), 1,924 recoveries, 20 deaths

28 new confirmed

3 new probable

24 new recoveries

Scott – 3,306 cases, 2,425 recoveries, 59 deaths

Stoddard – 2,566 cases, 2,414 recoveries, 57 deaths

1 new death

29 new cases

55 new recoveries

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!