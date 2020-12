Authorities in Butler County are investigating a death that occurred at the County Justice Center over the weekend. Few details are available at this time, but the Butler County Coroner says that he has confirmed the in custody death of Noah Burke. An autopsy was held on Monday morning. No trauma was found, and authorities are currently waiting on toxicology reports.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!