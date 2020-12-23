Butler County man in custody after extended police chase

A man from Harviell was booked in Butler County on Saturday afternoon following an extended police chase through several counties. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department report that 39-year-old Garland Trice Jr. was arrested on resisting arrest by fleeing, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, failure to observe a traffic control device, and careless or impudent driving. The incident began at 11:30 pm on Saturday, where Poplar Bluff authorities attempted to stop a truck with expired license plates. The driver, identified as Trice, put the vehicle in drive and sped through Maud Street and Roxie Road, running several stop signs. As he continued, he reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour. The chase ensued passed Business 67, where Trice sped past authorities through Ripley County and into Naylor. Trice was finally apprehended in Clay County, Arkansas, after his vehicle hit a spiked stripper that was set up by authorities. He was taken into custody on Highway N, and was transported to the Butler County Jail.

