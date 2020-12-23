Dec. 22nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases of COVID-19, and 75 new recoveries in the region. The individual was a female in her 100’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 1 new case, Johnson County had 4, Massac County had 10, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 3, and Union County had 12. S7HD reported a total of 4,465 cases, 3,040 recoveries, and 65 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 318 (285 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Hardin: 208 (152 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Johnson: 929 (708 recoveries, 8 deaths)

Massac: 819 (435 recoveries, 21 deaths)

Pope: 175 (123 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 526 (382 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,490 (958 recoveries, 24 deaths)

