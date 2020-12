If you’re sending out a last-minute holiday package get it in the mail now. That’s the advice from the United States Postal Service’s Nicole Hill. She says the best way to get it ready is at USPS.com.

Hill says if you’re sending out something via express mail and want it to arrive in time for Christmas, you’ve got to get it in the mail no later than today.

