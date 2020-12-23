MO Senator wants to close some underperforming K-12 schools

The chair of the Missouri Senate Education Committee wants to shut down some of the state’s underperforming K-12 schools. Senator Cindy O’Laughlin has pre-filed a bill targeting any Missouri public school district that performs within the bottom five percent of schools for more than three years.

The bill would require the state to publish online each year a list of Missouri schools that perform within the bottom 5% of schools for more than three years and designate them as a “persistently failing school”.

