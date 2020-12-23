Wednesday, December 23rd 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A North Port, Florida man was arrested for DUI Sunday after crashing his car into a digital county sign board reading “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Bounty Cheramy was arrested after deputies found him near the turned over sign in a damaged Mazda.

Cheramy reportedly told deputies he was on the phone with a friend when he hit something, but was unsure of what he had hit. According to the arrest report, the man failed field sobriety tests and blew over twice the legal limit in a breathalyzer test reaching a BAC of .166. He is facing DUI and property damage charges.

