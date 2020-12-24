Authorities in Poplar Bluff investigating shooting death

Authorities with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are currently investigating a shooting death. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that officers responded to a call early Tuesday morning about a shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Tanika Trice, of Poplar Bluff, laying in the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An unnamed person of interest was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Butler County Jail on unrelated charges, and is pending future charges as the investigation into the shooting continues. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department by calling 573-785-5776.

