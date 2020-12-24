Dec. 23rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 75 new cases of COVID-19, and 80 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 60’s in Alexander County, a female in her 80’s in Hardin County, a female in her 80’s in Johnson County, and a female in her 60’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 14, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 13, and Union County had 28. S7HD reported a total of 4,540 cases, 3,120 recoveries, and 69 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 323 (294 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 210 (157 recoveries, 6 deaths)
Johnson: 938 (723 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 833 (453 recoveries, 22 deaths)
Pope: 179 (127 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 539 (394 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,518 (975 recoveries, 24 deaths)