Dec. 23rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 75 new cases of COVID-19, and 80 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 60’s in Alexander County, a female in her 80’s in Hardin County, a female in her 80’s in Johnson County, and a female in her 60’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 14, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 13, and Union County had 28. S7HD reported a total of 4,540 cases, 3,120 recoveries, and 69 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 323 (294 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 210 (157 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Johnson: 938 (723 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 833 (453 recoveries, 22 deaths)

Pope: 179 (127 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 539 (394 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,518 (975 recoveries, 24 deaths)

