Poplar Bluff man charged with multiple drug related charges in Stoddard County

A Poplar Bluff man was charged with multiple drug related charges in Stoddard County on Tuesday. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 44-year-old Gregory Richie was booked on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of a controlled substance – except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Richie is also facing charges on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $15,000 bond.

