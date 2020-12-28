Wyatt man arrested in Jackson on drug trafficking charges
A Wyatt man was arrested Wednesday night in Jackson for possession of a substantial amount of meth. 34-year-old Charles Dowell was booked just before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 23 on charges of second-degree drug trafficking after Jackson Police Department and Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force officers reportedly found 90 grams of meth in his possession. Second-degree drug trafficking is a Class B felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Dowell remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond. An investigation into this matter is ongoing.