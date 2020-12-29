16-year-old boy injured Sunday in shooting on South Hanover

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Hanover Street. Police responded to a reported shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of South Hanover Street where a 16-year-old boy was discovered to have a gunshot wound caused by a handgun on his lower torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Cape Girardeau police have no information on the shooting suspect, and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting may report it anonymously to the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 or downloading the free app, CapePD Tips, on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

