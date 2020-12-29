ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 54.2020

Due to the occurrence of one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the personnel of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, all functions of the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson are at Operating Phase Zero as defined by the order of the Missouri Supreme Court dated July 24, 2020.

This order is effective only as to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, Missouri and does not apply to any other court facility in the Thirty-second Judicial Circuit.

This order is effective as of 8:00 AM December 28, 2020 and will remain in effect until further order of the Court but at least until 8:00 AM on Monday, January 11, 2021.

ALL IN–PERSON HEARINGS IN THE CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN JACKSON, MISSOURI ARE SUSPENDED.

ONLY EMERGENCY MATTERS WILL BE HEARD.

You may file applications for orders of protection with the office of the Circuit Clerk.

If you have a hearing scheduled during this period of suspension, please contact your attorney.

If you have a hearing scheduled and you do not have an attorney, please contact the Circuit Clerk‘s office by telephone at 573–335–8253.

DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING Unless you personally have emergency business to conduct.

DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING If you are ill or have been exposed to someone who is ill.

