Dec. 24th – 28th Cape County COVID Update

Over the Christmas holiday weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 124 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 66 new probable cases, and 154 new recoveries. There are 6,381 confirmed cases and 1,126 probable cases. This brings the total to 7,507 cases with 5,850 recoveries, and 105 deaths in the county.

Bollinger – 1,189 cases (1,071 confirmed, 118 probable), 1,130 recoveries, 13 deaths

7 new confirmed

4 new probable

19 new recoveries

Perry – 2,120 cases (1,919 confirmed, 201 probable), 1,994 recoveries, 23 deaths

44 new confirmed

2 new probable

30 new recoveries

Scott – 3,368 cases, 2,432 recoveries, 63 deaths

4 new deaths

62 new cases

7 new recoveries

Stoddard – 2,630 cases, 2,500 recoveries, 59 deaths

43 new cases

48 new recoveries

