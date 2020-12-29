Dec. 24th – 28th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Southern Seven Health Department reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, 143 new cases of COVID-19, and 125 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a male in his 80’s in Hardin County, a male in his 70’s in Massac County, a male in his 80’s in Massac County, a male in his 90’s in Massac County, a female in her 80’s in Massac County, and a female in her 100’s in Union County. Alexander and Pulaski Counties each had 5 new cases, Hardin County had 6, Johnson County had 33 Massac County had 21, Pope County had 11, and Union County had 62. S7HD reported a total of 4,683 cases, 3,248 recoveries, and 75 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 328 (304 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 216 (165 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 971 (751 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 854 (485 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 190 (138 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 544 (409 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,580 (996 recoveries, 25 deaths)