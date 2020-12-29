Former Sikeston man charged in bowling alley shooting in Illinois

A former Sikeston resident and U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded. 37-year-old Duke Webb faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for injuring three others in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday evening. A criminal complaint released yesterday states Webb admitted to the shootings shortly after officers arrived on the scene, even showing officers where he’d placed two guns he had brought with him. The complaint describes horrific scenes as the gunman opened fire just before 7 p.m. Saturday, first targeting a group of teenagers on the first floor of the two-story building. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!