WashU research leading to another form of rechargeable batteries

As you look around at all of the things you got this holiday that need batteries, you may be relieved to know that research at Washington University is leading to a less-expensive, more sustainable rechargeable battery. Under the leadership of Rohan Mishra, researchers have an alternative for lithium in fluorine, a relatively abundant and light element. Researchers are pairing fluorine with other easy to find elements, including nitrogen.

The technology can also be applied to car batteries that are being developed now by Hyundai and Toyota.

