Missouri’s virtual job fairs yield thousands of job seekers, hundreds of employers

The state plans to hold ten virtual job fairs from January through June of next year to help people looking for work connect with businesses who are hiring. Director of the Missouri Office of Workforce Development Dr. Mardy Leathers says the 14 virtual fairs held this year have attracted thousands of job seekers and hundreds of employers.

He says Missouri has about 385,000 workers seeking employment who are getting benefits and at least 213,000 jobs are posted on the state’s main jobs website. Registration information for the job fairs will be out soon on jobs.mo.gov.

