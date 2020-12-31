Dec. 30th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 2 new cases, Hardin County had 3, Johnson County had 5, Massac County had 20, Pope County had 6, Pulaski County had 1, and Union County had 32. S7HD reported a total of 4,784 cases, 3,438 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 332 (311 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 220 (174 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 982 (787 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 877 (528 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 199 (158 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 547 (433 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,627 (1,047 recoveries, 25 deaths)

