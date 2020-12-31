Good Hope Stormwater Project – Street Closures Start Monday

Nip Kelley Equipment Company will be closing portions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street as part of the Good Hope Street Stormwater Improvements Project. The first closure is expected to take place beginning Jan. 4 between Kingshighway and Christine Street. The improvements will aid with street flooding that has historically occurred in the area. The project is funded by the Parks and Recreation and Stormwater Phase 2 (PRS2) tax initiative passed by voters April 2018. Businesses will remain open and accessible. You are asked to use caution near the project area. Questions can be directed to the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at 573-339-6351 or capepublicworks@cityofcape.org.

Read more about the project at cityofcape.org/PRS2

