Tuesday, the Humane Society of Missouri removed 17 dogs from the property of an unlicensed breeder in Oregon County. The dogs rescued are mostly medium-to-large breeds that have been living on the chronic substandard property for long periods of time.

Find the full details on the rescue at: hsmo.org/oregoncounty

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!