Two Sikeston men jailed on stealing, drug, and weapons charges

Two Sikeston men face stealing, drug, and weapons charges following their arrest in Sikeston. 26-year-old Mark Mathis is charged with 2 counts of second-degree burglary, stealing of $750 or more, and second-degree property damage. 27-year-old Jake Barker is charged with 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, stealing $750 or more, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 17th, a Sikeston DPS officer responded to Main Street in reference to a vehicle being tampered with. The officer observed video of male wearing a blue hoodie that said “Missouri” walk up to a vehicle and attempt to open several of its doors. The suspect then walked over to the building and hit two cameras on the building. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

