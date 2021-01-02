Trading Post – January 2

2 Beagle pups – 11 weeks old – $50/ each – ph #: 573-517-8487

————–

‘65 AMC Rambler convertible – ph #: 618-927-5612

————–

Tree trimming service

Firewood – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

‘11 Toyota RAV4 – $6,500

‘12 Toyota Carolla – $7,900

Used Pella windows/doors – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Painted mare horse – ph #: 579-6631

————–

Buying: small pickup

Buying:  acoustic guitar/mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Buying: small electric stove – ph #: 573-335-1613

————–

‘89 Lincoln Town Car

‘50 Farmall tractor – w/blade – ph #: 573-703-1237

————–

Binks air compressor – $50 – ph #: 579-6672

————–

Buying: quart canning jars – ph #: 450-1862

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Used lumber & bricks

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

————–

Set of Michelin run-flat tires & rims

Home schooling materials – ph #: 573-934-0297

————–

Gibson acoustic guitar – $125

Stained glass chandelier – $30

Oriental collectibles – ph #: 667-5540

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: