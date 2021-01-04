Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Through Tuesday, Jan. 5

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed through Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed to allow completion of a number of maintenance items on the boat. The ferry plans to resume service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice should service resume earlier than expected. You may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!