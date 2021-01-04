K-12 Education Commissioner says boosting teacher pay remains a top priority
Missouri’s average teacher salary is roughly $42,000 – ranking it about 42nd in the nation. The state’s starting teacher pay of $25,000 has not been changed in 15 years. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said that boosting pay for K-12 educators remains a top priority for her department.
Vandeven says her agency will also form a study group with the same goal in mind. Teacher pay is mainly decided at the local level.