K-12 Education Commissioner says boosting teacher pay remains a top priority

Missouri’s average teacher salary is roughly $42,000 – ranking it about 42nd in the nation. The state’s starting teacher pay of $25,000 has not been changed in 15 years. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said that boosting pay for K-12 educators remains a top priority for her department.

Vandeven says her agency will also form a study group with the same goal in mind. Teacher pay is mainly decided at the local level.

