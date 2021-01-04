Missouri’s Governor Announces $46 Million in Child Care Funding

Missouri’s governor has announced 46-million dollars in child care funding, to ensure that daycare providers can support the needs of working Missourians during the pandemic. Governor Mike Parson said that the announcement includes a new two-million dollar grant opportunity for child care providers statewide.

The governor says the new funding will help low-income families and will support child care providers. State Representative Peter Merideth warned on the Missouri House floor in November that many day cares in the state are suffering financially.

