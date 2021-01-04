MO Gaming Commission slashes 23 jobs to deal with loss in admission fees

The Missouri Gaming Commission has laid off about 23 civilian employees due to lower admission fee revenue at the state’s 13 casinos. Chairman Mike Leara says admissions revenue declined by about 40 percent but has gradually improved to a roughly 30 percent reduction. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on gaming but he does not anticipate additional layoffs.

Meanwhile, the tax revenue from casinos declined by about 40 percent but has improved to about a 10 percent reduction. The revenue goes to funding education, helping veterans, and the local communities the casinos are located in.

