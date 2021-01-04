MO social services workers develop plan to help more youth aging out of foster system

Four Missouri Department of Social Services workers have won a state government challenge for proposing a plan to support more foster children aging out of the system. Rene’ Brinkman, Shasta Miller, Bobbie Thomas, and Nicole Robinson head a unit in southeast Missouri helping older youth prepare to transition into independent adults. Brinkman says their plan would add five more units around the state and use existing staff and resources.

The team says the unit’s goal is to prevent homelessness, keep kids out of jail, and help them get a job and an education.

