Monday, January 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Montana woman is accused of shooting a gun after a man, who wasn’t allowed in her house, mooned her on his way out. 39-year-old Amanda Allen is charged with felony assault with a weapon. She appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court.

The man reportedly told a deputy that his girlfriend invited him into Allen’s home to cook breakfast. He said Allen became angry and yelled at them to leave. Allen told the deputy the man was not allowed inside the home.

She told deputies that the man mooned her as he was leaving. Allen said she then grabbed her rifle and admitted firing one round into the air from her front door. She said she didn’t threaten the man after the gunshot.

