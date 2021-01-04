Working fire on South Hanover in Cape Girardeau, firefighter injured

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for a fire in a 1 ½ story single family dwelling in the 300 block of South Hanover Street around 2 p.m. yesterday. CGFD responded with 4 engines, 1 Ladder and 1 Battalion Chief with mutual aid provided by Jackson, Scott City, East County and Gordonville fire departments sending 1 engine from each department. Units arrived to find a moderate fire on the back porch of the house extending to the roof, half story and attic spaces. After a search of the building it was determined to be unoccupied and no civilians were injured. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries sustained while engaged in firefighting operations. The fire was contained in about 20 minutes and units were on scene performing overhaul by removing burnt debris and checking for hidden fires for an additional hour and half. The fire was investigated with the assistance of Cape Girardeau Police Department and the cause is undetermined at this time. There was about $85,000 worth of damage to the building.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!