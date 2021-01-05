3 house fires reported in New Madrid County

Three house fires were reported in Parma on Thursday. Crews with the Parma Fire Department, alongside Lilbourn and Malden firefighters, responded to a call of multiple house fires around 11 p.m. on 200 North Caney Street. The three homes were heavily engulfed by the time firefighter crews arrived at the scene. They managed to extinguish the flames by 3 a.m. Firefighter crews believe that the incident was caused when flames from the first house spread to the other two homes. The cause of the initial fire is currently unknown. Two of the houses were completely destroyed by the flames, and the third sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.

