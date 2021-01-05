Dec. 31st – Jan. 4th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 new recoveries in the region between Thursday and yesterday. Alexander County had 10 new cases, Hardin County had 13, Johnson County had 56, Massac County had 25, Pope County had 15, Pulaski County had 14, and Union County had 84. S7HD reported a total of 5,001 cases, 3,566 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 342 (314 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 233 (176 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,038 (791 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 902 (673 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 214 (159 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 561 (453 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,711 (1,100 recoveries, 25 deaths)

