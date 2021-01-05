Jackson announces holiday trash collection schedule

Because of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not operate on Jan. 18. Residential trash normally collected Mondays will instead be collected the following day, Jan. 19. Tuesday collection routes will not be affected. In addition, the Jackson Recycling Center and yard-waste pits will be closed Jan. 18, and there will be no special trash pickups Jan. 18, 19 and 21. More information is available by contacting the Jackson Sanitation Department, (573) 243-2333 or the city’s Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.

