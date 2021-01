For the second straight month, a survey of business leaders shows the economy fell in nine Midwestern states, including Missouri. The author of the survey, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss of Omaha says a “sharp upturn in COVID-19 infections, along with more economic lockdowns, weighed on December’s economic outlook.”

The survey says Missouri’s top performing industry in 2020 was construction.

