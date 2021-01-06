Cape man arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to child

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested last week for allegedly sending sexually-charged text messages to a minor. 33-year-old George Henry was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers on Dec. 29 and is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15. Henry’s sister alerted patrolman Jacob Monteith that Henry was sending sexual texts to a minor and showed Monteith the messages. She allowed Monteith to search the home for Henry, who was hiding in a closet on the second floor. After being detained, Henry gave Monteith permission to search his phone. Monteith noticed the sexually-charged messages he had seen earlier had been deleted, and there was a noticeable gap in the text thread from approximately 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. When confronted with the information, Henry claimed he didn’t send any inappropriate messages overnight. Henry’s sister informed Monteith that he had been sending sexual texts to the minor since Dec. 1. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

