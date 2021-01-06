Investigation underway for missing Scott City man

An investigation of a motor-vehicle crash involving a missing Scott City man is underway in Scott County. On Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 61 and Azalea Drive in Kelso. When law enforcement arrived, no occupants were found at the crash site. On the evening of Dec. 28, Donna Todd reported her 55-year-old son, David Todd, missing to the Scott City Police Department. The next day, it was discovered the driver in the crash could possibly be David Todd, and deputies searched a small area just north of the crash site with no results. On Jan. 2, members from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, SEMO K-9 Search and Rescue and Region E Homeland Security Response Team conducted a large-scale search of the area for Todd. Several UTVs, K-9s, drones and foot patrol teams were deployed to search the area immediately surrounding the crash site as well as possible routes back to Todd’s residence on Woodland Drive in Scott City. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

