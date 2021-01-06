Jan. 5th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 2 new cases, Hardin County had 11, Johnson County had 6, Massac County had 16, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 9, and Union County had 23. S7HD reported a total of 5,072 cases, 3,623 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 344 (314 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 244 (177 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,044 (794 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 918 (592 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 218 (160 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 570 (456 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,130 (1,100 recoveries, 25 deaths)