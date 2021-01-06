University of MO forms new ag center

The University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture in Columbia is forming a new Center for Regenerative Agriculture with several partners. The site will focus on farming practices that boost soil health and biodiversity, integrate conservation practices, and contribute to the overall sustainability and profitability of agriculture. Rob Meyers, with MU’s Division of Plant Sciences, will serve as faculty director for the center.

A start-up grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation is getting the center off the ground. Several Missouri farmers will serve on the center’s advisory board.

