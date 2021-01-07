Couple arrested following erratic incident in Cape apartment UPDATE man charged

Tuesday evening, Cape Girardeau Polices Officers responded to the 500 block of South Spring Street for a report of a disturbance. It was reported that an adult male with a handgun and a female with two children had forced their way into an apartment and were acting erratically. Officers responded quickly and were able to disarm the male at gunpoint without injury. Officers also recovered the two children safely from the mother. Upon investigating the matter, Officers were quickly able to determine that the couple was acting erratically as they both were under the influence of an illegal substance. 25-year-old Arlandre Newsom, of Cape Girardeau, was disarmed of his weapon and peacefully taken into custody without incident while the female was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Newsome is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on charges of 1st degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. Newsom’s bond has been set at $30,000.00 cash only.

