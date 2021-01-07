Hawley continues objection to Electoral College certification

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is not budging. He stands by his protest about the certification of November’s election results after a mob swarmed the Capitol in support of President Trump, and were driven out by the National Guard. On the Senate floor last night, Hawley said Congress is the appropriate place to object the results.

The number of Republican Senators who had planned to protest the process declined after the rioting occurred.

