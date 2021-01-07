Jan. 6th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 10 new cases, Hardin County had 5, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 11, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 23. S7HD reported a total of 5,136 cases, 3,736 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 354 (314 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 249 (190 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,053 (811 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 929 (615 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 222 (171 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 572 (474 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,757 (1,161 recoveries, 25 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!