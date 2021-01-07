Man arrested for stabbing in Jackson

On Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department received a call of an individual that had been stabbed several times. Officers responded to the area and located a male subject that had several stab wounds to his upper torso area as well as his head. Suspect information was gathered, and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned on the west side of town. Assisting agencies set up a perimeter and a search of the area was conducted. The Jackson Police Department K9 Unit later located the suspect and he was taken into custody. 33-year-old David Bollinger, of Benton, was arrested and charged with 1st – degree assault, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

