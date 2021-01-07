Missouri House Elects Rob Vescovo as Speaker

The Missouri House has elected Rob Vescovo as the new House Speaker. He takes over for Elijah Haahr, who was forced out of the House by term limits. Vescovo told his House colleagues that he’s committed to working with both sides of the aisle to find legislative solutions to problems.

Vescovo talked about growing as an adopted child and being placed in six different schools from the second through sixth grade. He was constantly ridiculed because of his ADHD. He’s calling for an expansion of Missouri’s adoption tax credit.

