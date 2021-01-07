Thursday, September 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Pakistan have detained a man who was riding through city streets dressed as a werewolf to scare people on New Year’s Eve. The man is a resident of Peshawar city’s Moti neighborhood and was detained by Shah Qabool police for allegedly making roaring noises at people while riding his motorcycle.

The city police have filed an initial charge sheet against the individual, who has not yet been identified, and say they are investigating his motives for the act. Pictures of the man, posing with the police in one and riding his motorcycle in the other, attracted a mixture of reactions on social media.

Journalist Omar R. Quraishi posted one of the pictures on Twitter, where the man can be seen standing with handcuffs next to two police officers, still wearing his full-face werewolf mask.

