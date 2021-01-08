Apartment building heavily damaged following structure fire in Kennett

A building was heavily damaged by a structure fire on Tuesday in Kennett. The Kennett Fire Department reports that officials received a call Tuesday morning about a structure fire at an apartment building at Beaton Street. Firefighter crews responded to the scene, where the complex was completely engulfed from all sides by the time crews arrived. All occupants were able to escape safely, and the families involved were assisted by authorities with the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!