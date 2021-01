One woman has been arrested for making a bomb threat against the Illinois State Police District Headquarters in Du Quoin. The state police building, neighboring properties, and a portion of US 51 were all cordoned off for a few hours Wednesday while authorities searched for explosives. None were found. The incident remains under investigation.

