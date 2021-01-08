Cape city utility bill delay being investigated

There has been a delay in the arrival of the most recent water/sewer/trash combined bill to at least some of the city’s approximately 17,000 water customers. Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said they are aware of the problem and looking into it. The city uses a third-party vendor to print and mail out invoices. The vendor, Peregrine Solutions of Monroe, Louisiana, informed the city’s customer service manager, Trisha Holloway that the bills are going out on schedule. After consulting with Peregrine, Holloway believes the delay is because of the U.S. Postal Service. Customers who use the autopay option have not been inconvenienced. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

