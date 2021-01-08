Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Events Jan. 8th – 18th

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee has designated Friday, Jan. 8th – Monday, Jan. 18th as the time period for schools, churches, organizations, businesses and agencies to be a part of their Nation Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive. You can donate canned goods, non-perishable items, toiletries, blankets, scarfs, hates, and gloves. All items collected will be distributed to agencies within the community that serve individuals in need. Members of the committee will be available to pickup any donations on or before Monday, January 18th.

Virtual Events:

19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Extravaganza

Thursday, Jan. 14th @7 PM

Join By Zoom

Meeting ID: 869 4803 7566

Passcode: 105279

Call in: 312-626-6799

31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service

Sunday, Jan. 17th @ 6PM

Join by Zoom

Meeting ID: 898 3551 3057

Passcode: 608270

Call in: 312-626-6799

36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 18th @ 9 AM

Join by Zoom

Meeting ID: 829 6531 8699

Passcode: 006709

Call in: 312-626-6799

20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Humanitarian Benefit

Monday, Jan. 18th @ 1 PM

Join by Zoom

Meeting ID: 886 5163 8755

Passcode: 284166

Call in: 312-626-6799

