Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Events Jan. 8th – 18th
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee has designated Friday, Jan. 8th – Monday, Jan. 18th as the time period for schools, churches, organizations, businesses and agencies to be a part of their Nation Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive. You can donate canned goods, non-perishable items, toiletries, blankets, scarfs, hates, and gloves. All items collected will be distributed to agencies within the community that serve individuals in need. Members of the committee will be available to pickup any donations on or before Monday, January 18th.
Virtual Events:
19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Extravaganza
Thursday, Jan. 14th @7 PM
Join By Zoom
Meeting ID: 869 4803 7566
Passcode: 105279
Call in: 312-626-6799
31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service
Sunday, Jan. 17th @ 6PM
Join by Zoom
Meeting ID: 898 3551 3057
Passcode: 608270
Call in: 312-626-6799
36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast
Monday, Jan. 18th @ 9 AM
Join by Zoom
Meeting ID: 829 6531 8699
Passcode: 006709
Call in: 312-626-6799
20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Humanitarian Benefit
Monday, Jan. 18th @ 1 PM
Join by Zoom
Meeting ID: 886 5163 8755
Passcode: 284166
Call in: 312-626-6799